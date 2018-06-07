Clayton Middle School Donates To Homeless - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Clayton Middle School Donates To Homeless

Posted: Updated:

Students at Clayton Middle School donated to homeless children in need on Thursday.

The students started researching the donation drive starting after spring break and began taking donations about three weeks ago.

They brought them to school on Thursday, where the Reno-Sparks Gospel Mission collected them.

"I'm just really proud of our turnout and I'm happy that we get to donate this stuff." Madeline Grimm, a 7th grader at Clayton Middle School, said.

 Martha Taylor, a teacher there, said, "This is a side of them that I've never seen before and it was really exciting to see them do this."

Students were inspired after reading The Hunger Games and talking about the children in the book living in poverty.

