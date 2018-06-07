Miss Rodeo Pageant At Livestock Events Center

The horsemanship portion of the 76th annual Miss Reno Rodeo Pageant happened on Thursday morning at the Livestock Events Center.

The contestants competed to display their equestrian technique and knowledge in front of a panel of judges.

They showed off their skills of maneuvering their horses in unique and varying patterns.

This was just one of the events leading up to the Reno Rodeo, which will run from June 14-23 at the Livestock Events Center.