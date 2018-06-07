New Sprouts Store Opening In Sparks - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

New Sprouts Store Opening In Sparks

A new Sprouts Farmers Market will be opening in Sparks later this month. 

On grand opening day on Wednesday, June 27 at 7 a.m., the 30,000-square-foot store will open at 125 Disc Drive.

The public is encouraged to join a ribbon-cutting ceremony and shop for fresh, natural and organic foods.

The first 200 shoppers will receive 20 percent off their first purchase. Muffin and coffee samples will be served to everyone in line.

The 15th shopper upon checkout will receive a coupon book for Sprouts and every customer will also receive one free reusable bag with their purchase.

They will also have special deals for their grand opening weekend.

On Saturday, June 30, the first 200 customers will receive a coupon booklet for five free deli items upon purchase.

On Sunday, July 1, every 15th customer upon checkout will receive a coupon for a $5 off a purchase of $15 or more to use on their next visit.

The new store will support the Food Bank of Northern Nevada to relieve local hunger and reduce food waste.

For more information, visit the Sprouts about page on their website at about.sprouts.com.

