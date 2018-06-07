Otagaki Announces 2018 Nevada Soccer Schedule

Head Nevada soccer coach Erin Otagaki announced the 2018 schedule today, with 19 contests slated for the fall. The Wolf Pack will open with an exhibition match on Aug. 7 in Mackay Stadium against Pacific before the regular season begins against the University of Idaho on Friday, Aug. 17 at the Moana Spring Sports Complex.

Nevada will compete in seven home matches this season, including five against Mountain West competition. The Pack concludes its regular season at home against intrastate rival UNLV on Friday, Oct. 26.

“We have put together a nonconference schedule that will challenge our team,” said Otagaki. “We believe these early-season matchups will help us prepare for our very competitive conference opponents.”

After an opening home bout with Idaho, Nevada will hit the road for five consecutive contests. The Pack will conclude its opening weekend by traveling to UC Davis to face an Aggie squad that finished with a record of 4-12-2 in 2017.

The Pack will face four more opponents on the road, including Sacramento State. Nevada defeated the Hornets in dramatic fashion in 2017, erasing a two-goal deficit and securing the victory in double overtime.

The Silver & Blue will then come back home and battle the University of Hawaii in Mackay Stadium on Sept. 13. Nevada will finish nonconference play that same weekend after a bout on the road at the University of Utah.

Mountain West competition will kick off for the Pack at Boise State on Sept. 21. The Broncos finished second in the Mountain West during the regular season with a 7-2-2 conference record.

After three more conference matches on the road at Utah State, Air Force and Colorado College, the Pack will host its longest homestand of the season.

Beginning with a contest with defending regular-season champion San Jose State on Oct. 5, Nevada will play its first consecutive home games with a game against Fresno State on Oct. 7.

The following weekend, Nevada will be up for a tough task as it has to handle the two teams who squared off in the 2017 MW Championship Final. The reigning conference champion San Diego State Aztecs will come to Nevada on Oct. 12 and New Mexico will face the Pack on Oct. 14.

Nevada will end the regular season fighting for Governor’s Series points at home against intrastate rival UNLV on Oct. 26. Season tickets for the 2018 season are available now at NevadaWolfPack.com.

(University of Nevada)