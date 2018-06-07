Elko County Deputies Arrest Man on Sexual Assault, Incest Charges

The Elko County Sheriff’s Office says an Osino man is being held on $1.5 million bail after he was arrested on sexual assault and incest charges.

Deputies say 23-year-old Jerad Wesley King was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Elko County Jail on three counts of Sexual Assault Against a Child under the age of 16 and one count of Incest.

Deputies say multiple victims, ranging from 5 to 12 years old, were sexually assaulted or molested by King over a period of several years.

King was arrested at his Osino residence.