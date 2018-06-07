Elko County Deputies Arrest Man on Sexual Assault, Incest Charge - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Elko County Deputies Arrest Man on Sexual Assault, Incest Charges

Jerad King Jerad King

The Elko County Sheriff’s Office says an Osino man is being held on $1.5 million bail after he was arrested on sexual assault and incest charges.

Deputies say 23-year-old Jerad Wesley King was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Elko County Jail on three counts of Sexual Assault Against a Child under the age of 16 and one count of Incest. 

Deputies say multiple victims, ranging from 5 to 12 years old, were sexually assaulted or molested by King over a period of several years. 

King was arrested at his Osino residence.

