House Fire Near Meeks Bay Accidental, Crews Report - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

House Fire Near Meeks Bay Accidental, Crews Report

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy of North Tahoe Fire Courtesy of North Tahoe Fire

A two-story house fire on the west shore of Lake Tahoe early Thursday morning started by accident, North Tahoe Fire said.

Crews with the North Tahoe Fire Protection District say the fire broke out just after 9:45 a.m. near Antelope and Alder near Meeks Bay.

When resources arrived on scene, fire crews say the two-story home was 50 percent involved. 

Authorities said all the residents were evacuated and no injuries were reported.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the single residence and worked to extinguish the flames.

They said the cause was related to hobby work being performed by the occupant. They said the occupant was making candles when the fire started.

