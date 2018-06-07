Redding Police Say Stolen Van Carrying Show Dogs Found

In an update on the Redding Police Department's Facebook page, they said all of the 14 show dogs taken in the stolen van have been recovered.

They said they were located in a remote, wooded area south of Redding and that the van was parked in direct sunlight and locked. Officers had to break a window to gain access to the dogs, who were all "barking and eager to be rescued."

Haven Humane Society quickly arrive on scene and began caring for the dogs. They were taken to their facility to receive care, food and water. The Haven Humane Society reported that the dogs had high heart rates from heat and stress, were thirsty and hungry, but were otherwise fine.

The dogs were headed to the annual “Woofstock Dog Show” in Vallejo when the van was stolen.

The owner says he left the van unlocked with the air conditioner on when he went to get a burger at In-N-Out on Wednesday. Less than five minutes later, the van was gone.

