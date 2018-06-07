Military Veterans, Seniors Given Rides in 1943 Biplane

Several area military veterans and seniors were given rides in an open cockpit biplane at the Carson City Airport on Thursday morning.

The flights were courtesy of a non-profit called Ageless Aviation Dreams Foundation. Since 2011, volunteer pilots have given more than 3,200 flights. Thursday’s flight featured a 1943 Boeing Stearman – the same aircraft used to train military aviators during World War II.

