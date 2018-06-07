Copy-DOJ Offers New Briefing as Lawmakers Dispute Trump Spy Claim

DOJ Offers New Briefing as Lawmakers Dispute Trump Spy Claim - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

The Justice Department says it will offer a third classified briefing for lawmakers next week on the FBI's handling of its Russia probe.

The briefings come as President Donald Trump has pushed the idea that the FBI used a secret informant to spy on his 2016 presidential campaign.

Trump-aligned Republicans are demanding documents. But three top Republicans who attended classified briefings on the subject last month, including House Speaker Paul Ryan, have said there was no evidence of a political spy.

The Department of Justice held the two briefings late last month amid reports that a longtime U.S. government informant approached members of Trump's campaign to gather intelligence on Russian efforts to sway the election.

