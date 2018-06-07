Copy-DOJ Offers New Briefing as Lawmakers Dispute Trump Spy Claim

The Justice Department says it will offer a third classified briefing for lawmakers next week on the FBI's handling of its Russia probe.

The briefings come as President Donald Trump has pushed the idea that the FBI used a secret informant to spy on his 2016 presidential campaign.

Trump-aligned Republicans are demanding documents. But three top Republicans who attended classified briefings on the subject last month, including House Speaker Paul Ryan, have said there was no evidence of a political spy.

The Department of Justice held the two briefings late last month amid reports that a longtime U.S. government informant approached members of Trump's campaign to gather intelligence on Russian efforts to sway the election.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)