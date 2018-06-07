Aces Lose in Nashville 5-1

Aces Release

6/6/2018

Reno dropped game two of the three-game series in Nashville by a score of 5-1. Bradin Hagens took the loss, bringing his 2018 record to 2-3. Hagens got the start for the Aces tonight, finishing with 5.2 IP, 10 hits and four earned runs. Offensively, Reno finished with five total hits and Socrates Brito was the only Aces player tonight to record a multi-hit game.

Brito got the Aces going with a solo home run in the top of the first inning. In 44 games with Reno this season, Brito has hit three home runs, eight doubles and three triples. His .317 average is the best among all Aces players with 100 or more AB’s. Nashville got to the Reno right-hander in the bottom of the second inning. Four consecutive hits, started with a Franklin Barreto three-base hit, scored two runs to give Nashville a 2-1 advantage. The Sounds would plate one run in the third, fourth and 7th innings. The loss moves Reno to a record of 26-34 this season and 1-1 against the Sounds.

Top Performers - Reno

• Socrates Brito (2-for-4, HR)

• Ildemaro Vargas (1-for-4)

• Jared Miller (1.0 IP, 2 K, 0 R)

Top Performers – Nashville

• James Naile (7.0 IP, 5 H, 0 BB, 5 K)

• Jake Smolinski (3-for-4, HR)

• Beau Taylor (2-for-4, 2B)

Notes & Information

Making Big Moves: The Arizona Diamondbacks acquired OF Jon Jay (@jonjayU) from the Kansas City Royals for LHP Gabe Speier and RHP Elvis Luciano. To make room on the D-backs’ 40-man roster, the club designated INF/OF Kristopher Negrón for assignment. Negrón, 32, appeared in 2 games with Arizona in 2018, going 1-for-3 (.333) with an RBI. His contract was selected from Triple-A Reno on June 4.

The Return to NashVegas: Aces southpaw Jared Miller tossed a scoreless inning on Wednesday night, adding two strikeouts. Miller was a member of the National Champion 2014 Vanderbilt Commodores baseball team. As a junior, Miller went 7-2 with a 4.35 ERA and appeared in 17 games. Following his championship season, Miller was signed by the Arizona Diamondbacks 330th overall.