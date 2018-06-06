Sandbag Clean-Up Events in Swan and Silver Lake Areas This Month - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Sandbag Clean-Up Events in Swan and Silver Lake Areas This Month

Washoe County and several other organizations are asking for volunteers for a sandbag clean-up event in the Swan and Silver Lake areas later this month.

Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful, Washoe County Citizen Corps, Salvation Army and Volunteers of America will be working with Washoe County to clean up heavier flood mitigation materials.

The event will be on June 23rd & 30th from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and volunteers should meet at the Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District Lemmon Valley Fire Station #223 at 130 Nectar Street.

A continental breakfast and coffee will be provided.

Volunteers are asked to bring work gloves and a shovel if they have them.

To register, visit www.ktmb.org/volunteer.

