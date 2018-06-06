Suspects Sought In Grand Larceny Case Near Victorian Avenue - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Suspects Sought In Grand Larceny Case Near Victorian Avenue

The Sparks Police Department reports that on Tuesday morning they responded to a report of a stolen vehicle near 1100 Nugget Avenue.

The victim said his green 1997 Plymouth was taken between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m.

Around 2 p.m. that day he located his vehicle driving westbound on Victorian Avenue with a female driver and male passenger inside.

The occupants of the car turned down an alley in the 2100 block of Victorian Avenue and abandoned the vehicle, running towards Rail City Casino.

The driver was described as a white female, with pink or red hair, wearing jeans with a green sweatshirt with black sleeves.

The passenger with her was described as a white male, wearing a baseball cap, jeans and a black shirt.

Anyone with any information on the case is encouraged to contact Sparks Police Dispatch at (775) 353-2231, or call Secret Witness at 775-322-4900. A $500 reward is being offered. 

