Jackson and Zamora named Collegiate Baseball Freshmen All-Americans

Nevada Press Release:

RENO, Nev. – Freshman Jake Jackson and Joshua Zamora have each been named Collegiate Baseball 2018 Freshmen All-Americans. The two El Toro High School alumni were integral pieces to Nevada’s Mountain West regular season championship in 2018.

Jackson and Zamora are the 12th and 13th freshmen All-Americans in school history. The last member of the Pack to receive the honor was Cal Stevenson in 2015.

A native of Lake Forest, Calif., Jackson finished his first season for the Pack with a 5.42 ERA, 77 strikeouts and an 8-4 record with one save. Jackson began the season 5-0, and recorded 13 strikeouts in a win at Oral Roberts.

Jackson was named the MW Pitcher of the Week on March 20 after tossing eight shutout innings at home against UC Riverside with 10 punch outs. He was also named second team All-MW after earning six wins in conference play.

Zamora won the MW batting title in his first collegiate season, hitting .427 in conference play. He was named the MW Freshman of the Year, the second in Wolf Pack history to earn the honor along with Stevenson.

The Foothill Ranch, Calif. native led the team in home runs with nine, was second on the team with a .563 slugging percentage and third on the Pack holding a batting average of .355. His season-highs included four hits against New Mexico, five RBI at Fresno State and four hits at the Lobos.

