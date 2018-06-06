Mammoth Lakes Police Respond to Shooting 'Incident' - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Mammoth Lakes Police Respond to Shooting 'Incident'

Posted: Updated:

The Mammoth Lakes Police Department is investigating a shooting incident on Hillside, near Minaret and Lake Mary Roads. 

Police say Forest Trail is closed to traffic and the area is secured by Mammoth Lakes Police Department. There's no immediate word on when that roadway will reopen to traffic. 

No other information was immediately available, but say there's no active shooter.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.