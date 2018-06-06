Reno Police Department Gets New Public Information Officer - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Reno Police Department Gets New Public Information Officer

Posted: Updated:

The Reno Police Department has a new public face.

"I will be out there. I'll be at community events, I'll be engaging with the community, helping to continue to foster those relationships the police department has worked so hard to develop over the years."

Officer Travis Warren has 14 years’ experience with the department and is taking over the Public Information Officer position.

He says he'll work to get information out the public as quickly as possible, but cautions police sometimes can't answer all questions during an ongoing investigation.

“It's not a matter of not wanting to be able to do that but we do have to consider the long-term implications of releasing too much information.”

Officer Warren is replacing Officer Tim Broadway who's been the PIO for the last four years and is now returning to the patrol division.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.