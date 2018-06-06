Reno Police Department Gets New Public Information Officer

The Reno Police Department has a new public face.

"I will be out there. I'll be at community events, I'll be engaging with the community, helping to continue to foster those relationships the police department has worked so hard to develop over the years."

Officer Travis Warren has 14 years’ experience with the department and is taking over the Public Information Officer position.

He says he'll work to get information out the public as quickly as possible, but cautions police sometimes can't answer all questions during an ongoing investigation.

“It's not a matter of not wanting to be able to do that but we do have to consider the long-term implications of releasing too much information.”

Officer Warren is replacing Officer Tim Broadway who's been the PIO for the last four years and is now returning to the patrol division.