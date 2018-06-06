Man Arrested After Fire Breaks Out Near Line Drive, E. 7th Stree - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Man Arrested After Fire Breaks Out Near Line Drive, E. 7th Street

Reno Police arrested a man they say started a fire near Line Drive and E. 47h Street in Reno late Wednesday morning. 

Police say 31-year-old Brian Willis started multiple fires within the same area burning cheatgrass, junipers and other landscape near the Governor's Bowl Park around 11:45 a.m.

"I see this man lighting fires and I screamed to him telling him to stop. But he kept on lighting them. So, what I did was I got in the car and drove around to catch him. I told my neighbor to call the police. By the time I got here the police were coming up," says witness Anthony Harrington.

The fire burned less than an acre, but the wind did pick up a lot of smoke that could be seen across the valley.

Willis is charged with third degree arson, possession of drug paraphernalia, and an unrelated warrant.

If you have any additional information that can help police, call Secret Witness at 755-322-4900, or text your tip to 847411. Your information will remain anonymous.

