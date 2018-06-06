Amid Tariff Fight, President Trump Faces Tough Crowd at G7

With his new tariffs escalating U.S. isolation, President Trump heads to Canada on Friday for a meeting of the Group of Seven industrialized nations. The White House expects a chilly reception from Canada and Western allies, already frustrated over Trump's withdrawal from the Paris climate accord and the Iran-nuclear agreement.

Anticipating a tense two days in Quebec, Trump has complained about having to attend the summit, particularly since it comes just before his high-stakes meeting with North Korea's Kim Jong Un. That's according to two people with knowledge of his thinking. But the White House has signaled no change in plans.

