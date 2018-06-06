Amid Tariff Fight, President Trump Faces Tough Crowd at G7 - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Amid Tariff Fight, President Trump Faces Tough Crowd at G7




With his new tariffs escalating U.S. isolation, President Trump heads to Canada on Friday for a meeting of the Group of Seven industrialized nations. The White House expects a chilly reception from Canada and Western allies, already frustrated over Trump's withdrawal from the Paris climate accord and the Iran-nuclear agreement.

Anticipating a tense two days in Quebec, Trump has complained about having to attend the summit, particularly since it comes just before his high-stakes meeting with North Korea's Kim Jong Un. That's according to two people with knowledge of his thinking. But the White House has signaled no change in plans.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

