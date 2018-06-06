AP: President Trump Commutes Sentence for Kardashian-Backed Drug - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

AP: President Trump Commutes Sentence for Kardashian-Backed Drug Offender

President Donald Trump is commuting the life sentence of Alice Marie Johnson, a woman convicted of drug offenses whose cause was championed by reality TV star Kim Kardashian West.

That’s according to two White House officials who say Trump commuted the 63-year old Johnson’s sentence. She has spent more than two decades behind bars and is not eligible for parole.

The move comes amid a recent flurry of pardons issued by Trump, who has seemed drawn to causes advocated by conservatives, celebrities or those who once appeared on his former reality show, “The Apprentice.”

Johnson was convicted in 1996 on eight criminal counts related to a Memphis-based cocaine trafficking operation.

Kardashian West visited the White House in May to advocate for Johnson.

The White House released this statement: 

"While this Administration will always be very tough on crime, it believes that those who have paid their debt to society and worked hard to better themselves while in prison deserve a second chance," the statement read. It also said that she has accepted responsibility for her behavior and has been a model prisoner."

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

