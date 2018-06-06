AP: President Trump Commutes Sentence for Kardashian-Backed Drug Offender

Reno Police arrested a man they say started a fire near Line Drive and E. 47h Street in Reno late Wednesday morning.More >>
Reno Police arrested a man they say started a fire near Line Drive and E. 47h Street in Reno late Wednesday morning.More >>
The Mammoth Lakes Police Department is investigating a shooting incident on Hillside, near Minaret and Lake Mary Roads. Police say Forest Trail is closed to traffic and the area is secured by Mammoth Lakes Police Department.More >>
The Mammoth Lakes Police Department is investigating a shooting incident on Hillside, near Minaret and Lake Mary Roads. Police say Forest Trail is closed to traffic and the area is secured by Mammoth Lakes Police Department.More >>
If you haven't started up your air conditioner yet, chances are you will soon to beat this heat. Here’s how to save money on your energy bill before Summer really takes hold,,,More >>
If you haven't started up your air conditioner yet, chances are you will soon to beat this heat. Here’s how to save money on your energy bill before Summer really takes hold,,,More >>
Officer Travis Warren has 14 years’ experience with the department and is taking over the Public Information Officer position.More >>
Officer Travis Warren has 14 years’ experience with the department and is taking over the Public Information Officer position.More >>
With his new tariffs escalating U.S. isolation, President Trump heads to Canada on Friday for a meeting of the Group of Seven industrialized nations.More >>
With his new tariffs escalating U.S. isolation, President Trump heads to Canada on Friday for a meeting of the Group of Seven industrialized nations.More >>
Did you feel it? A couple of earthquakes rattled parts of Reno overnight, according to the Nevada Seismological Laboratory.More >>
Did you feel it? A couple of earthquakes rattled parts of Reno overnight, according to the Nevada Seismological Laboratory.More >>
Reno Police say a woman who was hit by a driver in a road rage incident last month has died of her injuries. The suspect in the case faces several charges including reckless driving causing death.More >>
Reno Police say a woman who was hit by a driver in a road rage incident last month has died of her injuries. The suspect in the case faces several charges including reckless driving causing death.More >>
The development is planned for a vacant lot on Los Altos Parkway, where it intersects with Vista Heights. The proposal is for 75 town homes on a 7.7 acre parcel, which would have to be rezoned for a multi-family development.More >>
The development is planned for a vacant lot on Los Altos Parkway, where it intersects with Vista Heights. The proposal is for 75 town homes on a 7.7 acre parcel, which would have to be rezoned for a multi-family development.More >>
A standing ovation for longtime Washoe County Reserve Deputy Teresa Aquila happened on Tuesday night, with cheers from some of the community members she's served over the last 41 years.More >>
A standing ovation for longtime Washoe County Reserve Deputy Teresa Aquila happened on Tuesday night, with cheers from some of the community members she's served over the last 41 years.More >>
An investigation is underway after a car fire on I-580 south just north of the Galena Creek Bridge early Wednesday morning.More >>
An investigation is underway after a car fire on I-580 south just north of the Galena Creek Bridge early Wednesday morning.More >>