Climbers Set New Yosemite El Capitan Ascent Speed Record - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Climbers Set New Yosemite El Capitan Ascent Speed Record

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: MGN, Mike Murphy / CC BY-SA 3.0 Courtesy: MGN, Mike Murphy / CC BY-SA 3.0

Two rock climbers have set a new speed record ascending El Capitan in Yosemite National Park, achieving the feat in just under two hours.

Documentary photographer Austian Siadak says Alex Honnold and Tommy Caldwell scaled the 3,000-foot (915 meters) sheer granite wall early Wednesday in one hour, 58 minutes and seven seconds.

On Monday, the climbers had shaved the time down to just over two hours - a barrier compared to track's 4-minute mile.

The time on the technical climbing route has consistently dropped since the peak was first climbed 60 years ago by Warren Harding and three others in 12 days following 18 months of drilling bolts and other hardware into the rock.

The record came just days after another pair of El Capitan climbers fell to their deaths.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.