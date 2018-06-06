About 100 Firefighters Tackle Blaze at London's Mandarin Oriental

About 100 Firefighters Tackle Blaze at London's Mandarin Orienta - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

London Fire Brigade says about 100 firefighters are tackling a blaze at a luxury hotel.

Video footage shows smoke billowing from the roof of the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in London's ritzy Knightsbridge area.

The fire brigade says it was called just before 4 p.m. (1500 GMT) to the 12-story hotel. It says 15 fire engines and 97 firefighters are at the scene.

The major road in front of the hotel has been closed, causing rush-hour traffic chaos in that part of London.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

The hotel says: "As the situation is still unfolding, we have no further details to share at this time, but will provide an update soon."

