President Trump Signs Bill Expanding Private Care for Veterans

On Wednesday President Donald Trump signed a bill that will expand private care for veterans as an alternative to the troubled Veterans Affairs health system.

The sweeping measure has bipartisan support and is part of an effort urged by Trump to improve wait times and care for millions of veterans.

The $51 billion measure builds on legislation passed in 2014 in response to a scandal at the Phoenix VA medical center, where some veterans died while waiting months for appointments.

It would allow veterans to see private doctors when they do not receive the treatment they expected, with the approval of a VA provider.

The legislation would also expand a caregivers program to cover families of veterans of all eras, not just those injured in the line of duty since 2001.

Senator Dean Heller released this statement:

“On the anniversary of D-Day, we’re reminded of the sacrifices of our courageous veterans and that we owe our service members a debt that can never be repaid. That is why I am so proud to join the President as he signed the bipartisan VA MISSION Act into law in order to improve the care that our nation’s veterans receive,” said Heller. “Our veterans deserve to know that our nation will support them when they return from the frontlines, and that’s what this bill is all about. It empowers veterans and provides veterans with decision-making power to get care that works for them, on their schedules, near their homes, and I’m proud to have my provisions included in the legislation. As a senior member of the U.S. Senate Committee on Veterans’ Affairs, I’ll continue to work with both sides of the aisle to champion policies that help Nevada’s 300,000 veterans.”

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)