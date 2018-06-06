Giant Hailstones Shatter Dallas Area Windows, No One Hurt - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Giant Hailstones Shatter Dallas Area Windows, No One Hurt

Baseball-sized hailstones smashed windshields, skylights and windows as thunderstorms swept through the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

No injuries have been reported in the storms early Wednesday morning that brought high winds, heavy rain and the giant hail.

Brandi Rafael of Coppell says the hail was so noisy "it actually sounded like God was throwing rocks at us."

Dallas TV station KDFW reports that significant hail damage was reported in Carrollton, about 15 miles (25 kilometers) northwest of Dallas.

The storms moved through the Dallas area quickly Wednesday morning, with dry and hot conditions expected for the rest of the day. The Storm Prediction Center says areas of the Midwest and northern Rockies could see severe thunderstorms later Wednesday, with large hail and damaging winds possible.

