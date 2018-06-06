USGS: Magnitude 3.1 & 2.9 Quakes Rattle Parts of Reno

Did you feel it?

A couple of earthquakes rattled parts of Reno overnight, according to the Nevada Seismological Laboratory.

A magnitude 3.1 temblor occurred north-northwest of Mt. Rose around 12:30 a.m. while smaller 1.0 magnitude temblor happened about four hours later.

Another temblor, a preliminary magnitude 2.9 earthquake occurred at approximately 9:45 a.m.

There’s no word on any injuries or damage. It's not uncommon to see smaller earthquakes around our region, usually in the 1-4 magnitude range with several faults running through the mountains and our valleys.

