Washoe County Reserve Deputy Receives National Award

A standing ovation for longtime Washoe County Reserve Deputy Teresa Aquila happened on Tuesday night, with cheers from some of the community members she's served over the last 41 years.

"The first 20 years I worked patrol; I worked as a single unit, a single deputy in a car," Aquila said. "I did that for 20 years, put in about 30 hours a week on patrol and then I just started working with programs and found that rewarding."

She knew law enforcement was the path she wanted to pursue from a young age.

"When I was in first grade a police officer inspired me, a guest speaker, and from that moment on that's what I knew I would do," she said.

Now, she's come full circle.

"There's a little girl at the school I'm doing outreach at and she has come up to me several times and said, I want to be just like you," Aquila said.

She was awarded a purple heart from WCSO after suffering a gunshot wound during a high speed car chase in 1997. This year - she received high honors from the National Sheriffs' Association.

"I'm speechless, and everybody that knows me knows that is not possible, but it was tonight," she said.

The department has been waiting for the right time to present the award.

"It's an honor and a privilege to see one of your own family recognized for such a prestigious award and be so deserving," said Sheriff Chuck Allen. "Teresa has been a part of this community for 40 years; putting on that uniform and not earning a dime."

That's why they decided a Neighborhood Watch meeting was fitting -- Aquila has been helping communities develop these programs for years now.

"I did the time on the street and was able to take that experience and take it to the communities and work with them to make a difference in their lives," Aquila said. "I wanted to partner with them because that's what it's all about."

There have been many assignments over the years.

"Everything I do is important to me. I give my passion to every assignment," she said. "Like the Honor Guard, I've been with them for 30 years and being on the honor guard you are living the lives of those who have lost theirs."

And she says there are many more to come.

"I believe in what I'm doing and I believe in protecting the citizens of this community and I'll do it until I can't do it anymore," she said.