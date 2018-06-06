Better Business Bureau Conducts Study On Sweepstakes Scams

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) released a new report about sweepstakes, lottery and prize scams that could be devastating should someone buy into it.

The frauds target seniors mostly, through direct mail, cold calling, social media and even text messages and smartphone pop-ups.

The BBB is warning people to be on their guard in light of their findings.

They said $117 million were taken from Americans and Canadians and the BBB received 2,280 sweepstakes and lottery scam reports last year alone.

“If you have legitimately won a prize, you do not have to pay to receive it,” said Timothy Johnston, president and CEO of BBB serving Northern Nevada.

Here are some of the tips the BBB included in the report to help consumers avoid getting caught in the fraud schemes:

True lotteries or sweepstakes don’t ask for money. If they want money for taxes, themselves, or a third party, they are most likely crooks.

Call the lottery or sweepstakes company directly to see if you won. Publishers Clearing House (PCH) does have a sweepstakes but does not call people in advance to tell them they’ve won. Report PCH imposters to their hotline at 800-392-4190.

Check to see if you won a lottery. Call the North American Association of State and Provincial Lotteries at 440-361-7962 or your local state lottery agency.

Do an internet search of the company, name, or phone number of the person who contacted you.

Law enforcement does not call and award prizes.

Talk to a trusted family member or your bank. They may be able to help you stay in control of your money in the face of fraudster pressure.

For more information on the study, visit this link here.

(The Better Business Bureau contributed to this report).