Aces Open Road Trip with Win in Nashville

The Aces first game in Nashville was a nail-biter, but Reno walked away with a 4-3 victory Tuesday night. Left-hander Alex Young, in his second career Triple-A start, earned his second consecutive win. The southpaw went 6.0 innings, allowed two hits and added six strikeouts. Offensively, the Aces were led by the reigning Pacific Coast League Player of the Week Kevin Cron. Cron went 2-for-5 with a pair of singles. Catcher Michael Perez added a double and scored one of the Aces four runs.

Both Eric Jokisch and Alex Young kept the opposing offenses off-balance through three innings. With the score tied at zero, Yasmany Tomas took a Jokisch fastball into center field to bring in Socrates Brito for the first run of the contest. Nashville responded immediately with a run of their own in the bottom half. In the top of the fifth Reno sent eight batters to the plate, scoring three runs on two hits. Brito and Christian Walker both had RBI in the inning. Albert Suarez, who returned off the Reno Disabled List today, allowed two runs to score in his two innings of work before passing the ball to Jimmie Sherfy. Sherfy struck out two in the bottom of the 9th inning to record his 10th save of the season. The win moves the Aces to a record of 26-33 in 2018 with two games remaining against the Sounds.

Top Performers - Reno

• Jimmie Sherfy (10th Save, 1.0 IP, 2 K)

• Alex Young (6.0 IP, 2 H, 6 K, 1 ER)

• Kevin Cron (2-for-5)

Top Performers – Nashville

• Ramón Laureano (2-for-3, BB)

• BJ Boyd (2-for-4, 2 RBI, HR)

• Eric Jokisch (6.0 IP, 6 H, 3 ER, 5 K)

Tomorrow’s Matchup

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT) Wednesday June 6 Nashville Sounds RHP Bradin Hagens vs. RHP James Naile 5:05 p.m.

Notes & Information

Game of Cron’s: Kevin Cron hit .357 (10-for-28) with a 1.286 OPS (.357 on-base percentage, .929 slugging percentage) and scored five runs en route to the Pacific Coast League Player of the Week award. The Diamondbacks farmhand was the catalyst for an Aces offense in a May 28 win against Salt Lake; he finished a triple shy of the cycle, going three-for-five with three RBI and two runs scored. Two days later, he mashed a two-run homer in a win over Las Vegas, part of a two-hit game. His best run-producing game of the week – and for his career – came on May 31. Cron drove in six, hitting a pair of doubles and a home run in the Aces 20-3 win. Cron went 2-for-5 tonight with a pair of singles.

Redemption: On August 13, 2016, Jimmie Sherfy made his first appearance at First Tennessee Park. The Aces all-time saves leader allowed two earned runs in the bottom of the 9th to earn the blown save and his second loss of the season. Sherfy redeemed himself tonight, striking out the first two batters he faced and recording his 10th save of the season. He is 10-for-10 this season in save opportunities and has 42 in his Aces career.

Reno Aces Press Release