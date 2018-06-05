Neighbors Working to Stop Planned Housing Development in Sparks

On Wednesday President Donald Trump signed a bill that will expand private care for veterans as an alternative to the troubled Veterans Affairs health system.More >>
On Wednesday President Donald Trump signed a bill that will expand private care for veterans as an alternative to the troubled Veterans Affairs health system.More >>
President Donald Trump is commuting the life sentence of Alice Marie Johnson, a woman convicted of drug offenses whose cause was championed by reality TV star Kim Kardashian West.More >>
President Donald Trump is commuting the life sentence of Alice Marie Johnson, a woman convicted of drug offenses whose cause was championed by reality TV star Kim Kardashian West.More >>
Did you feel it? A couple of earthquakes rattled parts of Reno overnight, according to the Nevada Seismological Laboratory.More >>
Did you feel it? A couple of earthquakes rattled parts of Reno overnight, according to the Nevada Seismological Laboratory.More >>
Two rock climbers have set a new speed record ascending El Capitan in Yosemite National Park, achieving the feat in just under two hours.More >>
Two rock climbers have set a new speed record ascending El Capitan in Yosemite National Park, achieving the feat in just under two hours.More >>
London Fire Brigade says about 100 firefighters are tackling a blaze at a luxury hotel. There were no immediate reports of injuries.More >>
London Fire Brigade says about 100 firefighters are tackling a blaze at a luxury hotel. There were no immediate reports of injuries.More >>
Did you feel it? A couple of earthquakes rattled parts of Reno overnight, according to the Nevada Seismological Laboratory.More >>
Did you feel it? A couple of earthquakes rattled parts of Reno overnight, according to the Nevada Seismological Laboratory.More >>
Reno Police say a woman who was hit by a driver in a road rage incident last month has died of her injuries. The suspect in the case faces several charges including reckless driving causing death.More >>
Reno Police say a woman who was hit by a driver in a road rage incident last month has died of her injuries. The suspect in the case faces several charges including reckless driving causing death.More >>
The development is planned for a vacant lot on Los Altos Parkway, where it intersects with Vista Heights. The proposal is for 75 town homes on a 7.7 acre parcel, which would have to be rezoned for a multi-family development.More >>
The development is planned for a vacant lot on Los Altos Parkway, where it intersects with Vista Heights. The proposal is for 75 town homes on a 7.7 acre parcel, which would have to be rezoned for a multi-family development.More >>
A standing ovation for longtime Washoe County Reserve Deputy Teresa Aquila happened on Tuesday night, with cheers from some of the community members she's served over the last 41 years.More >>
A standing ovation for longtime Washoe County Reserve Deputy Teresa Aquila happened on Tuesday night, with cheers from some of the community members she's served over the last 41 years.More >>
IHOP announced today that they're changing their name from IHOP to IHOB.More >>
IHOP announced today that they're changing their name from IHOP to IHOB.More >>