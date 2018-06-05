Dayton Elementary Bridging Social Gap Between Special and General Education Students

Dayton Elementary was officially recognized by the Special Olympics on Tuesday, after the school was inducted into their national Unified Champion Schools Program. The initiative aims to bridge the social gap between special and general education students.

The organization recognizes schools meeting certain criteria. Jordan Clements-Fitts, the Northern Nevada Sports and Schools Manager for the Special Olympics explained what requirements Dayton Elementary fulfilled, "They have unified sports, inclusive youth leadership and whole school involvement initiatives on their campus."

The general and special education students all joined in on the fun at Tuesday's track and field event. Many enjoyed the day without realizing the lessons of acceptance, inclusion and moral support they were learning.

Monica Halverson, a P.E. and Health Teacher, as well as the mother of a son with Down syndrome adds, "They're already kind of hesitant to do things anyways, but if they get the support and the claps and the cheers and all that stuff--it just pushes them to be who they are."

