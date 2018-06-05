EDAWN Announces 5 Startups Contributing 125 Tech Jobs In Reno

The Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada (EDAWN) announced five new startups that will contribute over 125 new tech jobs with an average pay of $40 an hour.

The companies are:

Breadware - offers complete product development solution for businesses launching IoT Initiatives.

The Sufferfest - provides time-crunched endurance athletic training.

Talage - a marketplace for small business insurance.

MvVR - cloud-based, mutli-channel management platform for vacation rental businesses.

Bombora - provides B2B demographic and intent data for marketers.

"Many of us have been to or heard about announcements of the larger companies over the past several years, but these smaller start-up companies are just as important to the long-term success and diversification of our economy" said Mike Kazmierski, CEO of EDAWN. "This event reinforces the message that Northern Nevada continues to be a great place for technology companies and start-ups and that we embrace and support them as they grow the jobs of the future in our region."

(EDAWN contributed to this report).