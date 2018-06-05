Deputies Investigating Report of Possible Attempted Kidnap of Boy in Silver Knolls Area

Secret Witness is offering a reward in the amount of $1,000.00 for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the suspect.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of a possible attempted kidnapping of a 9-year-old boy Monday afternoon in the area of Silver Knolls Boulevard and Whitehawk Drive.

At approximately 8:00 p.m. on Monday, June 4the the Sheriff’s Office was contacted about the incident which had occurred earlier in the day.

Deputies say they were told that the boy was walking home from the school bus stop at approximately 3:30 p.m. when a man parked in a black sedan attempted to coax the boy into the suspect’s vehicle by offering ice cream and candy.

The suspect is described as an older white man, with white hair and a white mustache. The suspect was wearing a black t-shirt and had a “very wrinkly face,” according to the boy.

Deputies canvassed the area in an attempt to locate the suspect vehicle and talk with witnesses. So far there has been no additional information.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who has information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at (775) 328-3320 or Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900. Refer to case # WC18-2619.

