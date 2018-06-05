Highway 395 Reopened Near Walker Canyon After Semi-Truck Crash

UPDATE: CHP in Bishop reports that US-395 has been reopened after a semi-truck overturned.

The big rig has been cleared and the fuel spill was cleaned up.

.@CHP_Bishop reports that US-395 south of Walker, CA is open in both directions. The semi and fuel spill has been cleared. — D2RoadOps (@D2RoadOps) June 6, 2018

Caltrans says a portion of Highway 395 near Walker Canyon is closed in both directions due to an overturned semi-truck.

Caltrans says the highway is closed nearly 20 miles south of the Nevada state line in Mono County.

A detour is available to drivers.

There's no immediate word on when the roadway will fully reopen to traffic or if there are any injuries.