Washoe County Deputies Investigate Shooting on Lemmon Drive - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Washoe County Deputies Investigate Shooting on Lemmon Drive

Posted: Updated:

Washoe County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating a shooting that occurred early Tuesday afternoon at a residence on Lemmon Drive. 

The incident happened just after 1:30 p.m. Deputies say one man was detained and another man transported to the hospital with injuries. 

We have a crew on scene right now gathering more details.

If you have any information that can help authorities, call Secret Witness at 775-322-4900, or text your tip to 847411. Your information will remain anonymous. 

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.