Washoe County Deputies Investigate Shooting on Lemmon Drive

Washoe County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating a shooting that occurred early Tuesday afternoon at a residence on Lemmon Drive.

The incident happened just after 1:30 p.m. Deputies say one man was detained and another man transported to the hospital with injuries.

If you have any information that can help authorities, call Secret Witness at 775-322-4900, or text your tip to 847411. Your information will remain anonymous.