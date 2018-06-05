Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada Sees Increase In Need As Cost of Housing Rises

As the cost of housing continues to skyrocket in northern Nevada, the number of working families asking for help has also jumped dramatically.

We spoke with those receiving - and offering - assistance at Catholic Charities Of Northern Nevada in Reno.

That’s where we caught up with Steven Elders, who was splitting his time working in the dining room there and sweeping one of the offices. Elders is good at cleaning - he actually likes it - and does it for a living. Unfortunately, it doesn't pay enough to pay the rent.

"The cost of living is so bad around here that you can't. Basically I’d have to live in a motel, if I hadn't had Sandy and the resource center help me out," explains Steve.

“Sandy” Sandra Salazar is a licensed social worker and has been with Catholic Charities for six years; "They're hard working families, but regardless of how much work they're putting in and all the income they receiving it's just not enough to get by."

Catholic Charities Of Northern Nevada has noticed a huge increase in those asking for help. The agency is now serving 4,000 more families per month than they were last year - and they're seeing them more often.

"In 2017 we were seeing families up to five times a month, now we're seeing them up to seven," says Salazar.

Steven knows exactly why; “When you're living paycheck to paycheck, you need help with food. I've got food stamps, we're on WIC."

WIC is nutritional support for Women, Infants and Children because Steve and his girlfriend just had a baby. So, they like so many others are also facing the steep cost of diapers. Catholic Charities has been working hard to help these families.

Salazar says they’re just asking for the basic necessities; "They are currently asking for food, they're asking for more of the toiletries, the diapers - out in our resource network."

Elders says the agency's support has changed his life and he wants to encourage others to also reach out; "… it's the best thing I did for myself, was to ask for help."

“Catholic Charities is really just trying to help these families move forward from poverty to sustainability," says Salazar.

Catholic Charities says they are experiencing a drop in food donations.

If you can help, non-perishable items can be dropped off at the food pantry…

https://ccsnn.org/pages/donation-drop-off-locations

St. Vincent’s Food Pantry

500 E. Fourth Street

Reno, Nevada 89512

Hours (year-round)

9 a.m. - 4 p.m., Monday - Friday and 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Saturdays

(Hours vary based on volunteer and staff available. No new clients will be accepted after 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, and after 2 p.m. on Saturday. If you are a first time visitor please come before the designated cutoff times to get registered.)

St. Vincent's Food Pantry opens at 10 a.m. on Fridays to allow time for our free farmers market, which will be offered from 8 to 10 a.m.

Phone number:

(775) 786-5266