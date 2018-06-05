Only On 2: Young Boy Scout Saves Life

Back in March we showed you South Lake Tahoe Fire Department's 'Stop the Bleed' campaign and how it hoped these classes would help save lives, and it happened.

A young Boy Scout saved a woman's life a few months ago using what he learned in that class.

On April 23rd, Gauge Patterson and the rest of his Boy Scout troop went to a 'Stop the Bleed' course to learn lifesaving skills. Two days later, Guage went to get a haircut and that's when he overheard a family friend talk about some symptoms she was experiencing. "Having a little chest pain, shortness of breath, which are signs of a cardiac arrest," explains Jeffrey Meston, Fire Chief at the South Lake Tahoe Council Meeting.

Some people recommended she call 911 or visit a hospital, but she refused. Still, Gauge knew something needed to be done so he called 911 and reported the issues and emergency response personnel. They arrived on scene and helped the person just as they were going into cardiac arrest. "It was an option, he didn't have to. He could have walked away. Anyone has the choice to walk away from a situation but he chose to act and he saved her life potentially," says Kim George with the South Lake Tahoe Fire.

The South Lake Tahoe City Council presented Gauge with the “Citizen’s Life Saving Award” for his actions that day. "Very proud, not really shocked. I know my son can do amazing things," says Gauge's father, Ian Patterson.

Proof that this training saves and changes lives. "We have done this training and it's the reason we do that training so the scouts can have the tools to save someone's life," says Glenn Norling, Scout Master of Troop 594.

To sign up for the next 'Stop the Bleed' Course visit: fireinfo@cityofslt.us