Washoe County Sheriff's Deputies Need Help Finding Felony Suspect

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office says it needs your help finding a felony suspect who fled the county courthouse before being taken back into custody.

25-year-old Antonio Davis is described as black with a large build. He also has dreadlocks.

He was last seen driving a 2007 or 2008 Chevy Impala sedan.

If you have any information that can help authorities, call Secret Witness at 775-322-4900, or text your tip to 8478411.