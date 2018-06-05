University of Nevada, Reno Police Offer Self-Defense Classes

Even though summer has just started for many college students, it is not too late to keep yourself safe this school year. But not just during the school year but all year round.

The University Police Department is helping students do just that by offering self-defense classes to their students and facility. The police department offers two classes, Girls on Guard and RAD- 'Rape Aggression Defense' class. Both classes not only teach women hands-on technique but also gives tips on how to avoid certain situations. "What we are really trying to do is educate them upfront, get them in a mindset to not put them in a position where they would need to be physical with someone," explains Todd Renwick, Assistant Chief for UNRPD.

These free classes have been offered at the University for years and teaches these students on awareness, prevention, risk reduction and avoidance. As well as give them hands-on self-defense training so they are ready if they ever are in a situation where they would need to use it. They also give them safety tips so they feel safe all year round, day or night, such as when you are planning your day make sure you tell a close friend when and where you are going and when you plan on getting back, "Tell someone hey i will be home at this time if not check up on me, grab a partner to walk with you and if it is just you then you need to put your radar on," says Renwick.

Both classes give these students confidence and empowerment when it comes to their safety. "They come to us shy and timid but by the time they are done we see their confidence is built back up they know they can strike," says Renwick.

To sign up for the next class visit: https://www.unr.edu/police/safety-and-training/classes-offered