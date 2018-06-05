Reno-Tahoe Int'l Airport Holds Active Shooter Exercise for Employees

Reno-Tahoe International Airport held training exercises for employees Tuesday, to better prepare for an active shooter incident in the airport.

The training was conducted by REMSA with help from the Reno Police Department and is meant to teach people how to react during an active shooter situation, and how to save as many lives as possible in the process.

"This is more about saving lives," Brian Kulpin, spokesperson for Reno-Tahoe airport, says. "This is about taking care of the people that could be wounded or traumatized in the terminal in the wake of a shooting incident so this is giving training to people doing their everyday job, who could be called on to do some very special things that day."

Kulpin says they train for all sorts of scenarios and nowadays an active shooter drill needs to be added to the disaster training.

"We practice for pandemics, we practice for earthquakes," Kulpin says. "And now in today's real world we have to practice for active shooter."

The employees went through a classroom session that lasted more than an hour, before taking part in the mock-emergency. Employees followed police in to baggage claim where four bodies were spotted and team members had to assist the victim based on what injury they had.

"One of the patients had a gunshot wound to the left arm," Cameron Alera, intercom specialist for Reno-Tahoe airport, says. "We [used a tourniquet] then asked if it was safe to move. It was not safe to move him. We were able to leave him, move on to the next patient while keeping cover from law enforcement."

EMS Manager for REMSA Todd Kerfoot says getting hands-on experience with manikins is one of the best ways to prepare for an emergency situation and is one of the many ways employees were taught to help save lives.

"Basically how to buy enough time until ambulances and fire engines get there to help," Kerfoot says.

Alera was an EMT before he started working at the airport, and says even a refresher through hands-on training is invaluable for a situation like this.

"Being able to simulate that is really nice and it also helps you get ready," Alera says. "Because god forbid it actually happens, but to see kind of how it might go, every situation is different but it definitely gives us a little grounding."