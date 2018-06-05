Trustees Warn Medicare's Financial Problems Worsening - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Trustees Warn Medicare's Financial Problems Worsening

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: MGN Courtesy: MGN

The government says Medicare's financial problems are getting worse and Social Security's can't be ignored.

Tuesday's report from program trustees says Medicare's giant trust fund for inpatient care won't be able to cover projected medical bills starting in 2026, three years earlier than previously expected. Social Security will become insolvent in 2034 - no change.

The annual checkup on the two bedrock programs serving millions of Americans is a reminder of major issues left to languish as Washington plunges deeper into partisan strife.

President Donald Trump says he won't cut Social Security or Medicare, but hasn't offered a rescue plan for the long run.

Democrats want to expand the safety net by spending more on health care and education.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.