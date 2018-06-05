GOP Leader Mitch McConnell Cancels Senate's August Recess

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he's canceling the Senate's traditional August recess.

McConnell said that he's decided to cancel the usual summer getaway "due to the historic obstruction by Senate Democrats of the president's nominees." He also cited his goal of passing the annual appropriations bills before the end of the fiscal year, on Sept. 30.

Democrats immediately responded that Republicans are so nervous about the November midterm election that will determine control of the Senate that McConnell is keeping Democrats away from the campaign trail this summer.

Not all is lost for senators hoping to take a break. The Republican leader's office says it's expected that senators will be away from Washington during the first full week of August before returning for the rest of the month.

U.S. Senator Dean Heller says he welcomes the cancellation.

He says in a May letter sent to U.S. Senate leadership, Heller and his colleagues wrote, “We stand ready to break through the confirmation backlog and get the government funded before we break in August, well before the September 30 deadline. We stand ready to work Mondays and Fridays, nights as well as weekends, to ensure the funding process is not used to jam the President with a bad spending deal. We, and the American people, expect Congress to work tirelessly to restore American greatness. The President has outlined an agenda that will unleash economic growth, strengthen our military, and rebuild our infrastructure. We play a critical role in advancing this agenda, so together let’s make Congress work again.”

“As I have said time and time again, Congress needs to do its job, and if that means that we need to remain on the floor of the U.S. Senate on the weekends, overnight, and through the month of August to make more progress- then we should do it,” said Heller. “I welcome Leader McConnell’s call to keep the U.S. Senate at work in August in order to break the confirmation backlog and avoid the threat of a government shutdown. Just like Nevadans, we shouldn’t go home until the job is done – and we have a lot of work ahead of us.”

(The Associated Press, Senator Dean Heller's Office contributed to this report.)