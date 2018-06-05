Fashion Designer Kate Spade Found Dead in NYC Apartment - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Fashion Designer Kate Spade Found Dead in NYC Apartment

Law enforcement officials say New York fashion designer Kate Spade has been found dead in her apartment in an apparent suicide.

The officials say she was found hanging by housekeeping staff inside her Park Avenue apartment at about 10:20 a.m. Tuesday. They say she left a note at the scene. The officials were not authorized to divulge details of an ongoing investigation and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. The officials didn't know what the note said.

The 55-year-old Spade created a line of sleek handbags in the early 1990s that created a smash.

Her company, Kate Spade New York, has over 140 retail shops and outlet stores across the U.S. and more than 175 shops internationally.

Just last year, Coach bought the Kate Spade company in a $2.4 billion deal, CBS New York reported. 

Spade's family said through a spokesman that they loved Kate dearly and will miss her terribly. They asked for privacy during "this very difficult time."

Spade had a 13-year-old daughter.

(The Associated Press, CBS News contributed to this report.)

