Douglas County Deputies Seek Large Stolen Water Storage Container

Douglas County Deputies Seek Large Stolen Water Storage Container



The Douglas County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding a large black water container that was stolen from a resident's yard in the southern part of the county.

Deputies say there's evidence that the container was rolled from resident's yard on Victory Circle down to Highway 395, on May 29th around 5 p.m. 

Authorities say a passerby witnessed two white middle-aged men loading the black container onto the bed of an older model two-tone white and very faded orange pick-up truck with lots of rust.

The tank, a 2,500-gallon Norwesco water storage container, is valued around $1,300.

If you have any information that can help authorities, call the Douglas County Sheriff's Office at (775) 782-5126 or Douglas County Secret Witness at: 775-78-CRIME (775-782-7463) or DCSO Investigator Hubkey (775)782-9905.

