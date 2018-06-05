Reno Police Seek Suspect in 7-Eleven Armed Robbery Case - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Reno Police Seek Suspect in 7-Eleven Armed Robbery Case

Posted: Updated:

Reno Police are looking for a suspect who they say robbed a 7-Eleven on Keystone Avenue early Tuesday morning. 

Authorities say around 2 a.m. the suspect demanded money from the clerk and hit him with a handgun. Once he had the money, he fled the scene.

The clerk suffered minor injuries and was not transported to a hospital.

The suspect is described as an Asian man, about 25-30 years old, wearing all black with a black backpack and eye glasses.

If you see him, call Secret Witness at 775-322-4900, or text your tip to 847411. Your information will remain anonymous. 

