Sparks Police Seek Suspect in Child Luring Case

The Sparks Police Department needs your help finding a man they say tried to lure young girls into his car near Poulakidas Park.

Police say the girls were walking home from school on Monday when they were contacted by the suspect and told to get into his car.

The girls left the area unharmed.

The suspect is described as a black, light complected male in his 50's with a hat pulled down to his eyebrows, driving a black 4-door sedan.

Anyone who has any information on the case is encouraged to contact Sparks Police Dispatch at (775) 353-2231 or Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900. A $750 reward is being offered.