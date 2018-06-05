Brushfire Near Mustang On I-80 - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Brushfire Near Mustang On I-80

Posted: Updated:

The Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District (TMFPD) reports that a brushfire started Monday night just north of I-80 by Mustang.

They believe the cause of the fire was most likely a blown fuse on a power line.

TMFPD, Storey County Fire and NV Energy are on scene.

Authorities reported that it burned under a quarter of an acre and there were no road closures.

The fire is expected to be gone within the hour as the winds died down and helped prevent it from spreading.

