Judge Sets Friday Deadline for Manafort to Answer Tampering Alle - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Judge Sets Friday Deadline for Manafort to Answer Tampering Allegation

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy of ZUMA Press Courtesy of ZUMA Press

A federal judge in Washington has given former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort until Friday to respond to allegations that he made several attempts to tamper with witnesses in his ongoing prosecution.

U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson also set a hearing for June 15 where she will consider whether to revoke Manafort’s house arrest and jail him while awaiting trial.

Prosecutors working for special counsel Robert Mueller say Manafort and an associate “repeatedly” contacted two witnesses in an attempt to get them to lie about the nature of lobbying and public relations work he directed on behalf of Ukrainian interests.

Manafort is currently facing charges in two criminal cases that accuse him of bank fraud, tax evasion and acting as an unregistered foreign agent.

He has denied wrongdoing.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
 

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.