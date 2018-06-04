Fatal Crash Near Silver Springs, US 50 Reopened. - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Fatal Crash Near Silver Springs, US 50 Reopened.



UPDATE: NHP reports that US-50 has been reopened.

The Nevada Highway Patrol reports that a fatal crash happened around 3 p.m. this afternoon.

They said two vehicles were involved and there are two confirmed fatalities.

Eastbound and westbound is blocked on US-50 at this time. There is no estimate of when it will reopen.

The accident happened 3 miles east of the US-50 and Highway 90 junction.

We will report more details as they become available.

