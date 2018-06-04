Nevada to play at USC December 1

The University of Nevada men’s basketball team will play at Southern California on Saturday Dec. 1 at the Galen Center in Los Angeles this season and the Trojans will come to Lawlor Events Center in 2019-20. The Trojans are the second Pac-12 team the Wolf Pack will play this season as they will face Arizona State at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles as part of the third annual Basketball Hall of Fame Classic presented by Citi on Friday Dec. 7, 2018.

"We are extremely excited to start a home-and-home series with a quality opponent in USC,” Nevada head coach Eric Musselman said. “Over the past three seasons, they have won over 20 games, and most recently, finished second in the Pac-12 last season. This will be a great test for our group before we enter Mountain West play."

USC went 24-12 last season and 12-6 in Pac-12 play to finish second. The Trojans reached postseason playing in the NIT. The Pack reached the Sweet 16 after posting comeback victories over Texas and Cincinnati this past season and captured a second consecutive Mountain West regular season title with a 15-3 conference record. Nevada tied the school record with 29 wins and finished the year 29-8.

The Pack returns its top three scorers in Caleb Martin (18.9 ppg), Jordan Caroline (17.7 ppg) and Cody Martin (14 ppg). Caleb Martin was the MW Player of the Year and twin brother Cody Martin the MW Defensive Player of the Year. Caroline joined Caleb Martin on the MW first team and Cody Martin was a second-team selection.

(University of Nevada, Reno)