Deputy's K-9 is Taken Away, He Says it's Political

A deputy sheriff is trying to get his K-9 back. The sheriff says the dog was taken over a liability issue, but the deputy claims it's political…retribution for supporting the under sheriff's opponent in a coming election.

“Bady” is Inyo and Mono County's only K-9 officer, but much more to his handler, Deputy Reuben Bradley. As he told us, "Bady lives at home with us. I mean, he's a member of the family. I'm just with him all the time. He's my partner. He's my friend. I'd do anything for him. He'd do anything for me."

Bady is now in a boarding facility, and former handler Reuben is today a broken man. He lives in Bishop, but stayed in Reno in his quest to get Bady back. He told us, "Originally we were here for one of my girls’ soccer games, but I stayed up here to do an interview with you guys today."

Bady is a three-year old Belgian Malinois who's been by Reuben's side for the last two years, ever since he came here as a pup from Czechoslovakia. Reuben says, "I actually spend more time with him than my kids, just because I can't take my kids to work."

The partnership ended 10 days ago. "They handed me a letter, it was signed by the sheriff. It said just based on recent information, they're taking the dog. I wasn't given any explanation." Reuben’s dad Marty says giving Bady up had a profound effect on the family: "My three-year old granddaughter, we got home from church and said, 'Pop where's Bady?,' because she's looking or him in the yard."

Bady was taken away from Reuben's care May 25th, he says with no warning or reason. Reuben and his family say this is all political. A sheriff election is coming up in Inyo County. Sheriff Bill Lutze is not running for another term, and Reuben decided to endorse and campaign for the undersheriff’s opponent. As he told me, "I was one of the guys who approached him to run for sheriff back in October.” Didn’t he know the sheriff might not like that? "I did know. But in order to make change sometimes you have to stand up."

But Inyo County Sheriff Bill Lutze says the removal was over "liability and misuse issues." A video was re-posted by Reuben's wife showing an on-duty deputy in uniform allowing Bady to bite a civilian, who was wearing what's called a bite sleeve. The deputy is Reuben. "Yes that was me." Why did he do that? “That was a family member, interested in how the dog worked."

The sheriff says that was "not a department-sanctioned training exercise and therefore creates legal exposure to the county." Still, Reuben says it's very unusual to have a K-9 taken away from its officer, and that it only happens in extreme cases. As for when Reuben can get his dog back, Sheriff Lutze tells us, "This is a personnel issue and until this has been resolved K-9 "Bady" will remain in the care of Adlerhorst International (the training and boarding facility.)"

For now, as Reuben's wife wrote, "There's an animal sitting in a steel box, with no expectation on when he gets to come home simply because someone felt like it." Reuben’s dad told us, "He's so free and running around having fun when he's there with the kids, and to be pinned up like that...it's not a good thought."

Deputy Bradley and his family have an online petition asking for Bady's return. So far it has 41,582 signatures.