Ask the Doctor: Eye Health for Diabetics

When it comes to side-effects of diabetes and high blood pressure - your eye sight might not come to mind. But, if left untreated, your eyes could be in danger.

Dr. Elena Geraymovych is with Nevada Retina Associates and will focus on diabetes and high blood pressure.

If you have a question, call 858-2222 between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

1) HOW CAN DIABETES AFFECT THE EYE?

Diabetic retinopathy affects blood vessels in the light-sensitive tissue called the retina that lines the back of the eye. It is the most common cause of vision loss among people with diabetes and the leading cause of vision impairment and blindness among working-age adults.

2) WHAT ARE WARNING SIGNS?

Vision usually returns to normal when glucose levels rise. If blurriness doesn't go away when glucose levels are close to normal, you might have retinopathy. That's a condition in which high glucose levels damage the blood vessels in the retina, or the back of the eye, which can cause blindness. Proliferative retinopathy is when blood vessels leak into the center of your eye. Blurry vision is one of the signs that this is happening. You may also experience spots or floaters, or have trouble with night vision.

3) HOW DOES HYPERTENSION IMPACT EYE HEALTH?

Untreated high blood pressure can also affect your eyesight and lead to eye disease. Hypertension can cause damage to the blood vessels in the retina, the area at the back of the eye where images focus. This eye disease is known as hypertensive retinopathy.

4) MANY PEOPLE ARE UNAWARE OF THEIR HIGH BLOOD PRESSURE. ARE THERE WARNING SIGNS - IN THE EYE - THAT THIS MAY BE HAPPENING?

High blood pressure is a disease that can go unnoticed for a long period of time because there are very few outward symptoms. However, HBP strains the vessels in your eye, causing them to narrow or bleed after being subjected to high levels of pressure or force, and can also cause the optic nerve to swell. Both of these things reduce your ability to see well. Left untreated, HBP could lead to permanent vision problems, or in severe cases could lead to a stroke that causes severe damage to your vision. Managing blood pressure is essential to eye health and overall health.

5) YOU'RE PART OF A COMMUNITY LECTURE SERIES THIS WEEK.

June 6th / 6-7pm

Sparks Medical Office Building

2385 E. Prater Way, Ste. 201 – Sparks

RSVP at 356-NNMC (6662) or www.nnmc.com