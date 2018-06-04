Reno Gym Manager's Response to Fat Shaming Comment Goes Viral

About one week ago, the manager of a North Valleys gym posted something on social media that quickly went viral.

Mandi Holden’s honesty about her struggles with weight resonated with many of our viewers - and we shared her post on our KTVN Facebook page.

We met with Mandi at Anytime Fitness, North Valleys and she shared with us what life has been like since the video went viral and what motivated her to post it.

Watching Mandi interact with patrons and other staff, it’s obvious why she’s so loved. Mandi’s enthusiasm is contagious. Joking around is one of the ways Holden connects with - and motivates - gym members...and it works!

Gym member Teralynn Andrews is all thumbs up; "(Mandi is)…friendly and just very happy and energetic,” she tells us, laughing.

“She's wonderful,” agrees member Deborah Schulke “She's been inspire- she's inspired me since the day I started, not even knowing her full story".

Part of Mandi's story is her struggle with weight and joining the gym in 2014. “I was about 120 pounds heavier when I started and it was really scary for me."

Mandi has since become the manager at the Anytime Fitness gym where she began her journey. Last week, an insensitive comment stopped her in her tracks. "Well, it doesn't look like she works out very much.” That’s what Mandi overheard a man saying about her. Her response, in the form of a social media post was to assure gym members she will stick up for them no matter what.

Her courage struck a chord across the globe.

“She's getting messages from people in Australia, all over the United States,” says gym owner Brandon Borden. “Gifts are getting sent to the club."

Co-owner Amber Borden was moved; "For her to stand up all by herself, with nobody else there to support her was very inspiring.”

Mandi jokes about taping her testimonial in the janitor's closet and shows us inside - "This is where the magic happens, in here.” Again, her contagious laugh filling the small space.

She's still surprised by the response from her Facebook post. “It was kinda an impulsive, passionate moment. I never expected it to get beyond our members.”

Mandi wants to encourage others to take the same leap of faith she did just a few years ago.

“It's hard enough for people to go to social events and feel good about themselves, let alone come to a gym. So, when you find a place that lets you lay all that down enough to come in and work on yourself, it's magical.”

To see the full seven minute Facebook post, click here.